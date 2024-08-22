Azerbaijani president and first lady visit Independence Monument in Tashkent
- 22 Aug 2024 16:55
- 22 Aug 2024 18:54
- Politics
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited the Independence Monument in Tashkent on Thursday.A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan here, News.Az reports.
President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the monument.
The Azerbaijani leader on Thursday arrived in Uzbekistan for a state visit.