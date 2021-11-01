Azerbaijani president and first lady visit Ismayilli district (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Ismayilli district.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Ismayilli.





Head of Ismayilli District Executive Authority Nahid Baghirov informed the head of state and the First Lady of the landscaping and construction works carried out in the district.

As part of their trip, the head of state and the first lady also visited Lahij settlement. They toured the settlement and talked to residents.

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva then viewed the restoration and reconstruction work carried out at Badoyun Mosque in Lahij.

When First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited Lahij settlement, Ismayilli district in 2019, the residents appealed for the repair of the Badoyun Mosque. The First Vice-President familiarized herself with the situation in the mosque and instructed to carry out a major overhaul.

Assistant to the Azerbaijani President Anar Alakbarov said that built in 1791, the Badoyun Mosque and the surrounding areas have been restored and reconstructed with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. As a result of the work, the mosque was restored to its original state.

Later on, the head of state and the first lady attended the opening of the Basgal-Sulut highway, which begins on the 17th km of the Mughanli-Ismayilli highway, in Ismayilli district.





Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then attended the inauguration of a new building for the Child and Family Support Center in the city of Ismayilli.





A new building for the secondary school No 6 named after Natig Behdiyev was inaugurated in the city of Ismayilli. President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.





News.Az