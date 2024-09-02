Azerbaijani president and first lady visit Kalbajar district - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva on Monday visited the country’s Kalbajar district.

During the visit to Kalbajar, President Aliyev and First Lady Aliyeva attended the opening of the “Yukhari Vang" Hydroelectric Power Plant, with a capacity of 22.5 MW, News.Az reports.This plant, with a capacity of 22.5 MW, is owned by “Azerenerji” OJSC and is located on the Tartar River in the Kalbajar district.Baba Rzayev, President of “Azerenerji” OJSC, briefed the head of state on the completed work.As part of President Ilham Aliyev's strategy to transform the liberated territories into a green energy zone, the “Yukhari Vang” Hydroelectric Power Plant is the largest green energy source established in the region following the victory in the Patriotic War. The plant’s green energy output is expected to meet the electricity needs of the Kalbajar district for the next five years.The “Kalbajar” hydroelectric power plant chain, with a total capacity of 40 megawatts, is the second largest built in the liberated territories, following the 42-megawatt “Zangilan” hydroelectric power plant chain.Water for the “Yukhari Vang” Hydroelectric Power Plant is sourced from two locations: the discharge of the “Nadirkhanli” Hydroelectric Power Plant and the main water intake facility constructed on the Tutgu River.The project was developed by the Energy Institute of “Azerenerji” OJSC, with contributions from local specialists and experts from Austrian and Italian companies.President Ilham Aliyev officially launched the “Yukhari Vang” Hydroelectric Power Plant.The plant is expected to generate up to 66 million kilowatt-hours of green energy annually, saving 15 million cubic meters of natural gas and reducing carbon emissions by more than 27,000 tons.The plant will also contribute to local employment, providing jobs for residents of the Kalbajar district.The head of state and the first lady then visited the Khudavang Monastery Complex in Kalbajar.Minister of Culture Adil Karimli provided the President and First Lady with information about the monument.During the occupation, illegal "restoration" work was carried out in the Khudavang Monastery with the support of the Armenian Apostolic Church and funding from the Armenian government. These so-called restorations included falsifications to the Arzu Khatun and Hasan the Great churches, as well as other buildings within the complex, many of which suffered acts of vandalism. Following the liberation of the region, Armenian priests and monks, with the help of foreign specialists, illegally removed ancient frescoes from the site and smuggled them out of Azerbaijan.In December 2020, items stolen from the Khudavang Monastery, including bells, stone inscriptions, frescoes, carpets, and other cultural treasures belonging to Azerbaijan, were unlawfully displayed at an exhibition in Yerevan. Later, these frescoes were misrepresented as "Armenian traditional art" at an exhibition in Padua, Italy, titled "Frescoes in Armenian Christian Churches from the 7th to 13th Centuries." This exhibition was also held in several other Italian cities.They also inspected the construction work on the 4th tunnel and a 15.2-kilometer section of the Toghanaly-Kalbajar-Istisu highway project in the district.Saleh Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, briefed the President and First Lady on the ongoing work.The construction of the Toghanaly-Kalbajar-Istisu highway is part of the broader reconstruction and restoration projects in the liberated territories. The existing road spans 100 kilometers, while the new road is planned to be 82 kilometers long. Significant progress has already been made.The 500-meter tunnel, located between the 34.9 and 35.4-kilometer marks, has a lane width of 8 meters. Additionally, six intersections totalling 2,968 meters have been reconstructed, and 36 connecting roads, covering 5,600 meters, are under construction.The President and First Lady were also briefed on the completed work along the 15.2-kilometer section of the highway. The road, which connects the Goygol and Kalbajar districts, stretches 56 kilometers from Toghanaly to Kalbajar and 26 kilometers from Kalbajar to Istisu.Starting at the 13th kilometer of the Toghanaly-Kalbajar road, the Murovdag mountain range begins, with elevations rising from 1,700 to 3,260 meters. The construction of the Murovdag tunnel, set to be one of the world’s longest road tunnels, is underway. The tunnel will have two lanes in one direction and a width of 10 meters. Additionally, four other tunnels, measuring 561.2 meters, 626.9 meters, 500 meters, and 947.9 meters in length, are also being constructed. The 23.4-kilometer Murovdag tunnel will feature connecting roads linking the right and left sections.Overall, the Toghanaly-Kalbajar-Istisu highway is 67.5% complete.This highway begins in Toghanaly village in Goygol district and passes through the liberated Kalbajar district. It will facilitate convenient access to numerous residential areas, the district center, and the renowned Istisu region.Later on, President Aliyev and First Lady Aliyeva laid the foundation stone for the second residential complex in the city of Kalbajar.Bashir Hajiyev, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kalbajar district, briefed the head of state on the residential complex.The complex, to be constructed on a 1.76-hectare site, is part of a multifunctional zone outlined in the city's master plan.It will feature eight residential buildings, ranging from three to five floors. The complex will include 56 two-room, 56 three-room, and 48 four-room apartments, accommodating a total of 160 families.The development will offer all necessary facilities for employment and recreation, with extensive landscaping and greening efforts. Additionally, the lighting for the buildings and streets will be powered by green energy.The head of state and the first lady also visited the Kalbajar City Education Complex to inspect the ongoing work and review the project for a modular school planned to open later this year.The president and first lady were briefed on the progress of the project.The complex, spanning more than 2.2 hectares, will include an 80-seat kindergarten, vocational workshops, a STEAM zone, extracurricular facilities, and other essential amenities. A school with a capacity for 528 students is under construction, featuring a library, cafeteria, assembly hall, dormitory, gym, and other necessary spaces.During the review of the modular school project, it was noted that the 420-square-meter building will include two administrative rooms and nine classrooms.President Aliyev then laid the foundation stone for an administrative building in the city of Kalbajar.The head of state was briefed on the future developments.The construction site covers more than 2.4 hectares, located between Kalbajar's public center and city park. According to the master plan, two administrative buildings are planned for the city's administrative center. Both buildings will feature modern designs, with construction scheduled to begin in 2025.The head of state and first lady also inspected the construction of a residential complex that will provide housing for 524 families.Additionally, President Aliyev and First Lady Aliyeva attended the opening of the Istisu Mineral Water Plant in the Kalbajar district.Ramin Guluzade, Head of the President's Administrative Services Department, briefed the head of state and the First Lady on the facility.The “Istisu” plant marks the return of the eponymous mineral water from the renowned thermal spring, known for its exceptional quality and health benefits, to consumers after a 30-year hiatus.Production of “Istisu” mineral water in the Kalbajar district began in 1976 but was halted due to the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia.President Ilham Aliyev officially launched the plant.Situated at an altitude of over 1,600 meters above sea level, the thermal springs provide mineral-rich water with a natural temperature exceeding 60°C.The "Istisu” mineral water plant, whose foundation was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on June 26, 2022, was completed in 2024.The head of state and the First Lady observed the production process at the plant.Equipped with modern automated bottling lines and robotic warehouse management systems supplied and installed by the German company "Krones," the plant has an annual production capacity exceeding 100 million glass bottles.Operating in a two-shift mode, the plant will employ approximately 100 people, predominantly from the Kalbajar and Lachin districts.Later on, President Aliyev participated in the opening of the 4.3 MW "Zar" Small Hydroelectric Power Station (SHPS) operated by Azerenerji OJSC in Kalbajar and inaugurated the 4.1 MW "Toghanaly" SHPS in Goygol district via SCADA system. The head of state was briefed on the construction of six new SHPS with a total capacity of 37.5 MW, underway in Kalbajar, Lachin, and Aghdara.President Ilham Aliyev was provided with detailed information about the projects.In line with this year’s theme, “Green World Solidarity Year” and in the light of Azerbaijan’s hosting of COP29, AzerEnerji OJSC has completed the construction of the “Zar” and “Toghanaly” stations within just one year. These stations, featuring European-manufactured turbines, generators, and digital remote control systems, are integrated into the national optical cable network and SCADA system through 24-core fiber optic cables.To ensure a steady water supply for these stations, Azerenerji has constructed ecological water intake facilities on the Zar and Kurakchay rivers. Special hydro-technical structures have been built to protect aquatic life and preserve the river ecosystem.The “Zar” and “Toghanaly” stations are expected to produce up to 25 million kilowatt-hours of green energy annually, which will save 5.5 million cubic meters of natural gas and reduce carbon emissions by over 10,000 tons.A video showcasing the construction and operational aspects of the “Zar” and “Toghanaly” stations was presented, after which President Ilham Aliyev officially commissioned the stations.The transformation of the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions into carbon-neutral areas throughout the year, ensuring complete green energy production, and the integration of surplus energy into the national grid enhances Azerbaijan’s regional energy independence and contributes positively to environmental protection. This is a significant step towards achieving resilience and ecological sustainability in the country’s energy sector.Furthermore, in line with President Ilham Aliyev’s directives to turn the liberated areas into green energy zones and efficiently utilize the region’s hydro-energy potential, Azerenerji has initiated the construction of six additional small hydroelectric power stations with a total capacity of 37.5 MW. These stations are scheduled to be operational by the first half of 2025.The new stations are projected to produce over 110 million kWh of electricity annually, saving more than 24 million cubic meters of natural gas and preventing the emission of over 44,000 tons of carbon dioxide.To date, 32 hydroelectric power stations with a combined capacity of 270 MW have been commissioned in the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions, generating 492 million kilowatt-hours of zero-emission electricity. This has led to a saving of 110 million cubic meters of natural gas and a reduction in carbon emissions by 200,000 tons.The region’s hydroelectric power stations are expected to reach a total capacity of 500 MW, with an annual production of 1.5-1.8 billion kilowatt-hours, resulting in a saving of 350-400 million cubic meters of natural gas and a reduction of 650,000-750,000 tons in carbon dioxide emissions. This is notably higher than the annual average of 1.2 billion kilowatt-hours produced by hydroelectric power stations in other regions of Azerbaijan, making the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions 50% more productive.The head of state also participated in the inauguration of the 110/35/10 kV “Istisu” substation, owned by “Azerishig” OJSC, in the Istisu settlement of the district.The Azerbaijani leader then laid a foundation stone for the Istisu settlement in Kalbajar district.On September 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the construction site of the “Istisu” Treatment and Recreation Complex in the Kalbajar district.The head of state and the First Lady were briefed on the progress of the construction.The sanatorium, which first began operations in 1927, was once considered the second-largest resort of allied significance in the former Azerbaijan SSR. The complex featured three dormitory buildings, a therapeutic bath service building, and a polyclinic, accommodating up to 50,000 visitors annually, primarily for digestive system treatments.The restored “Istisu” Treatment and Recreation Complex will span 32,000 square meters and include 145 rooms and 10 cottages.The SPA Center will offer a range of facilities, including a thermal bath, therapeutic bath, doctor’s office, therapeutic pools, treatment rooms, hydrotherapy, massage, steam rooms, salt rooms, relaxation areas, and a beauty salon. The complex will also feature restaurants, a children’s entertainment center, a game room, a sports café, a karaoke room, and a cafeteria.Samples from the “Ashaghi Istisu” source were collected and analyzed by German specialists, confirming that Istisu natural mineral water has beneficial physiological, metabolic, and therapeutic effects.

News.Az