Azerbaijani president and first lady visits Fuzuli district (PHOTO)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have arrived in Fuzuli district for a visit.

The head of state and the First Lady viewed construction progress at Fuzuli International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed of the work done at the airport.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has laid a foundation stone for a tunnel to be constructed on Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway passing through a part of the territory of Dashalti village.

The head of state was informed of the technical indicators of the tunnel.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the work done on the bridge constructed over the Victory road.

The head of state was informed of the technical indicators of the bridge.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of the newly built “Fuzuli” substation.

The head of state was informed of the work done at the 110/35/10 kV substation.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the work done on the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway and Victory road.

The head of state was informed of the construction progress on the highways.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Ashaghi Kondalanchay reservoir in Fuzuli district.

The head of state was informed of the technical indicators of the reservoir.

