Azerbaijani president and first lady visit Zangilan district (PHOTO)

On October 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva paid a vist to Zangilan district.

The head of state and the First Lady viewed works done under the “smart village” project implemented in Aghali village, the construction of Zangilan International Airport, the conditions created at the complex of the State Border Service’s military unit in Zangilan district, and attended the groundbreaking ceremony of Zangilan Digital Substation owned by Azerishig OJSC, and the opening of the 110/35/10 kV Zangilan substation.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then met with members of the general public of Zangilan district.





News.Az