Azerbaijani president and first vice-president donate their monthly salaries to Armed Forces Relief Fund

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva have donated their monthly salaries to the Armed Forces Relief Fund.

The Armed Forces Relief Fund was established under the order issued by President Heydar Aliyev on August 17, 2002. The Fund was established in order to develop and strengthen the material and technical base of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az