Azerbaijani President announces date of first residents’ return to Zangilan city

“All the former refugees were waiting for the time when our land will be free and they will have a chance to come back. They were deprived of that chance by Armenia for 30 years. But three years ago, we put an end to the occupation,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum themed "Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development and fighting inequalities" in Zangilan, News.Az reports.

“We invest largely in the infrastructure. The city master plan has been approved. Several housing projects are already being implemented and hopefully in 2025, maybe even earlier, the first residents of Zangilan city will come back,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.

