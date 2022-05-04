Azerbaijani president appoints special representative for Zangilan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday signed an order on the appointment of his special representative for Zangilan district, which is part of the East Zangazur economic region, News.Az reports.

Under the order, Vahid Hajiyev has been appointed Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the Zangilan district.

The East Zangazur economic region was established under an order “On the new division of economic regions in the Republic of Azerbaijan” signed by President Ilham Aliyev on July 7, 2021.

News.Az