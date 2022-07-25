Azerbaijani President approves Agreement on energy and mining cooperation with Serbia

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Agreement on cooperation in energy and mining fields between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Serbia" was approved, News.az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree in this regard.

After the Agreement specified in the decree enters into force, the Ministry of Energy must ensure the implementation of its provisions, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must send a notification to the Government of the Republic of Serbia about the implementation of internal procedures necessary for the Agreement to enter into force.

Notably, the agreement was signed on June 1, 2022, in Baku.

News.Az