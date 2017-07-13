Azerbaijani president approves amendments to law on education

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the amendments to the law on education, APA reported.

The following article (22.3-1) has been added to the law on education.

"One-year preparatory teams are organized at the bachelor's level for higher education institutions and specialties determined by the relevant executive authority.”

Another addition added to the law, Article 26.5-1, reads as follows.

"Students who have successfully passed the final exams held at bachelor’s level for higher education institutions and specialties determined by the relevant executive authority are admitted to the first course of higher education institutions. The rules for the organization of edcuation in the preparation groups of higher education institutions are determined by the relevant executive authority.”

News.Az

News.Az