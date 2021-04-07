Azerbaijani president approves funding for construction of highway leading to Khojavand

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on additional measures for the construction of the Mingachevir - Mingachevir station - Bahramtepe - Avshar - Salmanbayli - Ashagy Avshar - Khojavand highway in the Agjabadi district.

According to the order, to complete the construction of the highway, connecting four settlements, where 14,000 people live, from the funds provided in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021, 13.6 million manat ($8 million) has been allocated to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads for state capital investments (investment expenditures) for the construction and reconstruction of highways.

The Ministry of Finance was instructed to provide funding in the amount specified in this order, the Cabinet of Ministers - to resolve issues arising from it.

News.Az