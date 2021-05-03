Azerbaijani president approves funding for creation of 'green energy' zone in liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Monday signed an order on measures to create a ‘green energy’ zone in the country’s liberated territories.

Under the order, in a bid to attract a specialized international consulting company to develop an appropriate concept and master plan on the creation of a ‘green energy’ zone in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, an amount of 2,363,400 manat ($1,391,040) shall be allocated from the Presidential Reserve Fund envisaged in the country's state budget for 2021 to the Ministry of Energy.

The Ministry of Finance was instructed to provide funding in the specified amount, the Cabinet of Ministers - to resolve issues arising from the order.

News.Az