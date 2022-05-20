Azerbaijani president approves funding for restoration of Shusha Real School

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Friday signed an order on measures to design and restore the building of the Shusha Real School, News.Az reports.

Under the order, for the implementation of the above measures, Azerbaijan’s Education Ministry was initially allocated one million manat ($588,235) from the funds provided in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022 for the reconstruction and restoration of the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan has been instructed to provide funding in the amount specified in part 1 of this decree, while the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan - to resolve issues arising from it.

News.Az