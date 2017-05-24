Azerbaijani president approves Regulation on 'Subsidized housing' system

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued a decree on approval of Regulation on the 'Subsidized housing' system.

The Cabinet of Ministers is to prepare proposals on conformation of Azerbaijani President’s acts to this decree and submit to the president within three months, APA reports. The Cabinet is also to provide conformation of its normative legal acts to this decree and inform the president within three months, control conformation of normative legal acts of the central executive bodies to this decree and inform the president within five months and solve other issues arising from the decree.

The Ministry of Justice is to provide conformation of normative legal acts of the central executive bodies to this decree and inform the Cabinet of Ministers, the State Housing Construction Agency (MIDA) is to solve the other issues arising from the decree.

News.Az

