Azerbaijani president approves state program on development of agricultural cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on approval of 'State program on development of agricultural cooperation in the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2017-2022'.

APA reports that the Ministry of Agriculture is to provide creation of a structural unit to engage in the issues on development of agricultural cooperation, take systematic and complex measures by taking into account the experience of countries which achieved successes in activity of agricultural cooperatives, provide preparation of exemplary charters of agricultural cooperatives and their unions, coordinate implementation of measures considered in the state program and inform the president about execution of the State Program twice a year.



Presidential Administration is to have control over execution of the state program, the Cabinet of Ministers – to solve the isues arisen from the order.

News.Az

News.Az