Azerbaijani president approves State Program on development of tobacco growing

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on approval of State Program on development of tobacco growing in Azerbaijan in 2017-2021.

In order to provide funding of the measures in the State Program, the Ministries of Finance and Economy are to take into account the necessary fund while developing state budget and State Investment Program.

Ministry of Economy is to take relevant measures for preparation of feasibility study for construction of modern tobacco plants, Ministry of Agriculture is to provide agricultural machines and agrochemical means for producers, take necessary measures to strengthen selection and seed-growing works, phytosanitary and informative-consultative services.

Ministry of Economy is also to coordinate the measures in the State Program jointly with the Ministry of Agriculture, inform the president about execution of the program at least once a year.

