Azerbaijani president approves State Program on development of winemaking

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on approval of State Program on development of winemaking in Azerbaijan in 2018-2025.

In order to execute the State Program, the Cabinet of Ministers is to take necessary measures jointly with local and central executive bodies. 

