Azerbaijani president approves two intergovernmental agreements

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev approved an agreement between the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina on "Cooperation in the field of protection against natural and other disasters", signed in Baku on April 11.

The information was posted on the official website of the Azerbaijani leader, News.Az reports.

In addition, Ilham Aliyev approved an agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye "On the exchange of information to facilitate transit customs procedures on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad", signed in Baku on August 18, 2022.

