Azerbaijani President: Armenia did not fulfill its obligations

President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that the issues of regional cooperation and regional security would also be discussed as part of French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna’s regional trip, News.Az reports.

The head of state emphasized that immediately after the end of the 44-day Patriotic War, Azerbaijan had proposed signing a peace treaty with Armenia by mutually recognizing each other`s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and presented five principles to Yerevan to this end.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Armenia does not fulfill the obligations it had assumed after the signing of the November 10, 2020 trilateral Statement and the end of the 44-day Patriotic war.

