Azerbaijani President: Armenians thought that we will agree to kind of a compromise on our territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The main reason why we could not find the peaceful settlement of the conflict was because Armenia didn't want it. They were just using these tactics delaying and making one step forward, two or three, maybe five steps back, and they wanted to seal the situation to freeze it. They thought that they will be able to legitimize occupation,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he responded to the question of Michael Reynolds from the US Princeton University at the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” in Shusha, News.Az reports.

“They thought that we will agree to kind of a compromise on our territorial integrity. They thought that their international sponsors will always stand behind them, and will fight for them. But that was miscalculation, they were wrong,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az