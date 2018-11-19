Azerbaijani president arrives in Belarus for official visit

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Republic of Belarus for an official visit, AZERTAC reported.

A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Minsk National Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev was met by Belarus Deputy Prime Minister Mikhail Rusyi and other officials.

