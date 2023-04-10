Azerbaijani president arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit

Azerbaijani president arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit

Azerbaijani president arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Republic of Kazakhstan for an official visit, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at the Astana Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev was met by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and other officials.

News.Az