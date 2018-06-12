Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president arrives in Turkey

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkey on June 12 to attend the opening ceremony of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP).

President Aliyev was welcomed by Turkish Minister of Forestry and Water Affairs Veysel Eroglu and other officials at the Eskisehir Hasan Polatkan Airport, according to AzVision.

