Azerbaijani president arrives in Turkey

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Turkey on an official visit.

The Azerbaijani president was welcomed by Necdet Unuvar, head of the Turkey-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group and other officials, APA reports.

President Ilham Aliyev will meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and take part in 6th meeting of the Turkey-Azerbaijan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

During the visit, discussions on strengthening relations between the two countries, as well as regional and international issues will be discussed.

