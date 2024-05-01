Azerbaijani President: As a host country of COP29, we see our role in building bridges

+ ↺ − 16 px

“By unanimous decision, Azerbaijan was elected as a host country, and we see our role in building bridges,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, themed “Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity” in Baku, News.Az reports.

“Our history, geography, and interaction with European institutions and at the same time being geographically located between West and East enable us to do a lot. I think that for successful development of issues related to climate change, we need not only finance—finance will be, by the way, the main topic of COP 29— but also solidarity and mutual trust,” the head of state noted.





News.Az