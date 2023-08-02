Azerbaijani President: As the country, which restored justice by force, we were authors of a new peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The situation, when we had the declaration signed on the 10th November 2020, was not actually providing sustainable peace. It wasn't a peace treaty. It was a declaration. Actually, de facto, that was a capitulation act by Armenia,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by Euronews TV channel, News.Az reports.

“We started to put forward some initiatives in order to find the final solution to our conflicts with Armenia. We made it public and announced that we need to sign a peace agreement. And then again, it was vague. So then, we elaborated the principles for peace agreement, which are very well-known principles of international law like mutual recognition of territorial integrity, sovereignty, international borders, delimitation of borders, non-use of force or threat of force. We put that proposal on the table. So, we are the country, which suffered 30 years of occupation, and restored justice by force, we were the authors of a new peace process. I would not say it is going very smoothly, but we are still optimistic, because we are now engaged in very active negotiations on the level of foreign ministers of both countries,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az