Azerbaijani President: At first glance, there is progress in Armenia's position, but it is not sufficient

“At first glance, there is progress in Armenia's position, but it is not sufficient. So this is the main issue discussed,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by TV channels in Munich, News.Az reports.

“The situation on the Lachin-Khankendi road was also discussed. I reiterated Azerbaijan's position that there is no question of any kind of blockade. More than 2,500 trucks and Red Cross vehicles have passed along the road since December 12, and if there had been a blockade, how could these vehicles have got through? In other words, this is an unfounded accusation against Azerbaijan, we are rejecting it, and I can say that this position was met with understanding in all the meetings I have had,” the Azerbaijani President noted.

