Azerbaijani president attends groundbreaking ceremony of another building for journalists

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev took part in a groundbreaking ceremony of the third building for journalists in Sabail district, Baku July 20, APA reported.

President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on additional measures to strengthen the social protection of media workers.



For the improvement of the living conditions of media workers and construction of a new residential building for them, an initial amount of 5 million dollars has been allocated to the Fund of State Support for Mass Media Development from the President's Reserve Fund in the state budget meant for 2017.

News.Az

