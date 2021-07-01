Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president attends groundbreaking ceremony of for Alat Free Economic Zone

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani president attends groundbreaking ceremony of for Alat Free Economic Zone

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a groundbreaking ceremony of Alat Free Economic Zone.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alat Free Economic Zone Authority Valeh Alasgarov informed the head of state of the work done here.

Alat Free Economic Zone will cover a total area of 850 hectares.

The head of state laid a foundation stone for Alat Free Economic Zone.

President Ilham Aliyev then was interviewed by Azerbaijan Television.

News about - Azerbaijani president attends groundbreaking ceremony of for Alat Free Economic Zone

News about - Azerbaijani president attends groundbreaking ceremony of for Alat Free Economic Zone

News about - Azerbaijani president attends groundbreaking ceremony of for Alat Free Economic Zone


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      