Azerbaijani president attends groundbreaking ceremony of for Alat Free Economic Zone

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a groundbreaking ceremony of Alat Free Economic Zone.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alat Free Economic Zone Authority Valeh Alasgarov informed the head of state of the work done here.

Alat Free Economic Zone will cover a total area of 850 hectares.

The head of state laid a foundation stone for Alat Free Economic Zone.

President Ilham Aliyev then was interviewed by Azerbaijan Television.

News.Az