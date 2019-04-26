Azerbaijani president attends "One Belt One Road" Forum in Beijing

The Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation has today kicked off in Beijing.

A delegation led by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attends the Forum.

The event brings together heads of state and government from 37 countries, including from Azerbaijan, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Austria, Belarus, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Serbia, Singapore, the UAE, and others, as well as heads of international organizations.

Held under the motto "Belt and Road Cooperation, Shaping a Brighter Shared Future", the Forum will feature twelve panel sessions and other events.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping thanked all the participants.

In their remarks, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, and United Nations Secretary- General Antonio Guterres hailed the importance of the "One Belt One Road" initiative.

The first part of the Forum wrapped up.

