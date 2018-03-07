Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president attends opening of administrative building of Baku City Statistical Department

  • Other
  • Share
Azerbaijani president attends opening of administrative building of Baku City Statistical Department

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended the opening of administrative building of Baku City Statistical Office.

Chairman of State Statistical Committee Tahir Budagov informed the president about work carried out.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      