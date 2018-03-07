Azerbaijani president attends opening of administrative building of Baku City Statistical Department

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended the opening of administrative building of Baku City Statistical Office.

Chairman of State Statistical Committee Tahir Budagov informed the president about work carried out.

News.Az

