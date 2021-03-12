Azerbaijani president attends opening of Internal Troops’ newly-built military unit

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of a newly-built military unit of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Sabunchu district, Baku.

Minister of Internal Affairs Colonel General Vilayat Eyvazov reported to President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

Minister Vilayat Eyvazov informed the President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev of the work done.

The headquarters, a barrack, a canteen, a medical center, and other auxiliary buildings were built in the military unit. There is also a sports village here. The new buildings are supplied with the necessary equipment. The existing buildings are also renovated. Central air conditioning, fire alarm and video surveillance systems are installed in the military unit.

The President, Commander-in-Chief familiarized himself with the newly-built headquarters, a barrack, a medical center and a canteen.

President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev then viewed weapons and ammunition for special forces of the Internal Troops and hardware and commandant posts in order to disperse mass riots. These posts are established for service in the liberated territories.

After familiarizing himself with the military unit, President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev congratulated all personnel of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

News.Az