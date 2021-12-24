Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of military unit in Hadrut (PHOTO)

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of military unit in Hadrut (PHOTO)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their son Heydar Aliyev have visited Hadrut settlement of Khojavand district and attended the opening of a military unit here.

The Victorious Commander-in-Chief presented a battle flag to the military unit.

The head of state, the First Lady and their son then viewed the training center and watched the training activities.

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of military unit in Hadrut (PHOTO)

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of military unit in Hadrut (PHOTO)

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of military unit in Hadrut (PHOTO)

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of military unit in Hadrut (PHOTO)

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of military unit in Hadrut (PHOTO)

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of military unit in Hadrut (PHOTO)

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of military unit in Hadrut (PHOTO)

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of military unit in Hadrut (PHOTO)

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of military unit in Hadrut (PHOTO)

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of military unit in Hadrut (PHOTO)

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of military unit in Hadrut (PHOTO)

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of military unit in Hadrut (PHOTO)

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of military unit in Hadrut (PHOTO)

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of military unit in Hadrut (PHOTO)

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of military unit in Hadrut (PHOTO)

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of military unit in Hadrut (PHOTO)

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of military unit in Hadrut (PHOTO)

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of military unit in Hadrut (PHOTO)

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of military unit in Hadrut (PHOTO)

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of military unit in Hadrut (PHOTO)

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of military unit in Hadrut (PHOTO)

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of military unit in Hadrut (PHOTO)

News about - President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of military unit in Hadrut (PHOTO)


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      