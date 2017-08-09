Azerbaijani president attends opening of new roads in former “Sovetski”

Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of new roads in former “Sovetski”.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today attended the opening of the Statistical Circle, Nariman Narimanov Avenue and Abdulla Shaig Street in the former “Sovetski” of Yasamal district.

APA reports that 251 road signs and 17 pedestrian crossings have been installed in the area within the Sovetski Project.

