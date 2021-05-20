Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president attends videoconference discussions “South Caucasus: Prospects for Regional Development and Cooperation” (VIDEO)

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani president attends videoconference discussions “South Caucasus: Prospects for Regional Development and Cooperation” (VIDEO)

Videoconference discussions of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center on “South Caucasus: Prospects for Regional Development and Cooperation” have got underway.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attends the event.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      