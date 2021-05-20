Azerbaijani president attends videoconference discussions “South Caucasus: Prospects for Regional Development and Cooperation” (VIDEO)

Azerbaijani president attends videoconference discussions “South Caucasus: Prospects for Regional Development and Cooperation” (VIDEO)

Azerbaijani president attends videoconference discussions “South Caucasus: Prospects for Regional Development and Cooperation” (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Videoconference discussions of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center on “South Caucasus: Prospects for Regional Development and Cooperation” have got underway.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attends the event.

News.Az