Azerbaijani president awards servicemen for liberation of Fuzuli, Khojavand and Zangilan districts

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed orders awarding the medals “For the liberation of Fuzuli”, “For the liberation of Khojavand” and "For the liberation of Zangilan" to a group of military servicemen.

Under the orders, a group of servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces was honored with the medals for showing courage and heroism during the military operations to liberate the country's Fuzuli, Khojavand and Zangilan districts from occupation.

