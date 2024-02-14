Azerbaijani President: Ballot paper I dropped in ballot box in Khankendi was final nail in coffin of Armenian separatists
- 14 Feb 2024 13:52
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 193339
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-president-ballot-paper-i-dropped-in-ballot-box-in-khankendi-was-final-nail-in-coffin-of-armenian-separatists Copied
“The vote I cast in Khankendi, the ballot paper I dropped in that ballot box was not just a ballot paper. It was the final nail in the coffin of Armenian separatists,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony.