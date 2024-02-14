Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani President: Ballot paper I dropped in ballot box in Khankendi was final nail in coffin of Armenian separatists

“The vote I cast in Khankendi, the ballot paper I dropped in that ballot box was not just a ballot paper. It was the final nail in the coffin of Armenian separatists,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony.


