Azerbaijani President: Both peoples of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan share the great history of friendly and fraternal relations

Azerbaijani President: Both peoples of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan share the great history of friendly and fraternal relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

"There is active cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan," said President of the Repubic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev while receiving the credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alim Bayel, News.az reports.

From this point of view, President underlined that his visits to Kazakhstan and the Kazakh President’s visit to Azerbaijan had given an impetus to expansion of bilateral relations.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that both peoples share the great history of friendly and fraternal relations and had always supported each other. He said that this factor is of great importance today for deepening cooperation in the Caspian Sea basin and other spheres.

News.Az