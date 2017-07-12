Azerbaijani president calls for soonest resumption of substantive Karabakh talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has called for the soonest resumption of substantive, meaningful and concrete negotiations on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The negotiations were resumed and Azerbaijan did not accept any preconditions by Armenia, President Aliyev said addressing a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to results of socio-economic development in the first half of 2017 and objectives for the future, APA reported.



“This is our position and the position of the Minsk Group countries as well. Therefore, the aggressor was forced to return to the negotiating table. Now the question is that substantial, meaningful, concrete talks should be resumed as soon as possible,” he said.



“The negotiations must result in the liberation of the occupied Azerbaijani territories and the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. This is our stance,” added the president.

News.Az

