Azerbaijani president calls on local businessmen to invest in liberated Karabakh

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev called on local businessmen to invest in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, News.Az reports.

“I am also urging Azerbaijani business people from outside the Aghdam Juma Mosque to come here and invest in Aghdam and all other liberated territories. Very good conditions have been created for business and entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan today,” the head of state said after viewing the restoration work carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation at Aghdam Juma Mosque.

He noted that the state supports entrepreneurs, provides both moral and political support, as well as soft loans.

“Of course, the implementation of infrastructure projects in the regions also creates great opportunities for entrepreneurs. Therefore, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs should come to the liberated lands and build enterprises and create jobs here. Only in this way can we revitalize the liberated lands. Of course, the state is taking and will continue to take the necessary steps. The Master Plan of Aghdam city has been prepared and work is being done on the basis of the Master Plan. Of course, representatives of the private sector must be active in this work,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az