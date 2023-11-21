Azerbaijani President: Centuries have passed, but new shameful methods of French colonialism continue to this day

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Centuries have passed, but the new shameful methods of French colonialism continue to this day because policies and mindsets have not changed,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed to the participants of the international conference on “Decolonization: Women's Empowerment and Development” held in Baku, News.Az reports.

“The peoples of the overseas territories gathered at this conference have been fighting for independence for many years. Unable to abandon the history of colonialism, France does not respect the freedom, aspirations, and rights of the peoples living in overseas communities and territories outside of Europe, in the Pacific, Indian, and Atlantic oceans, and works hard to undermine the realization of those aspirations. Also, it continues to make gross interventions in the internal affairs of its former colonies on the African continent, which is an obstacle to achieving stability. The views expressed by politicians from overseas regions about French colonialism are truly terrifying,” the head of state added.

News.Az