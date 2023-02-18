Azerbaijani President: Checkpoints should be established at both ends of Zangezur corridor and at border between Lachin district and Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

“It would be good if Armenia and Azerbaijan established checkpoints on the Armenian-Azerbaijan border in a bilateral manner. We made this suggestion earlier and made it official today. Previously, this suggestion was communicated through unofficial channels. Armenia did not voice any position. They probably need some time to discuss it,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by the TV channels in Munich, News.Az reports.

“But our initial impression is that both Europe and America view this proposal of ours as logical. This is certainly an important factor in the normalization of relations between the two countries. Because if we are talking about border delimitation, it is impossible to achieve without checkpoints. If we are talking about the opening of communications, of course, checkpoints should be established at both ends of the Zangezur corridor and at the border between Lachin district and Armenia,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.

News.Az