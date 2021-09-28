Azerbaijani president clarifies issue of Iranian trucks

+ ↺ − 16 px

This is not the first time that Iranian trucks have entered the Karabakh region, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Turkish Anadolu Agency.

“This has happened several times during the occupation. These trucks went there on a regular basis, and we are aware of that. But, of course, there was no exact information, as accurate as the latest report. Taking this into account, we expressed our dissatisfaction to the Iranian side through various channels. But this process continued,” the head of state said.

The president stated that Iranian trucks keep traveling there even after the war.

“So I instructed our Presidential Administration to speak to the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan. We do not want to give this an official coloring, let them talk in a friendly way and explain that this should be stopped. This is disrespect for us, it is disrespect for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, so this must be stopped,” he said.

President Aliyev continued: “We have all the information, including their license plates, and they have been published in the media. But what happened after that? They tried to attach Armenian license plates to Iranian trucks. They committed this falsification in an attempt to deceive us. Under such circumstances, of course, at the end of the month we handed in a diplomatic note in an official manner. The Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where complaints were expressed to him and a request made to put an end to this. This took place in mid-August. We hoped this would be stopped. However, from 11 August to 11 September, about 60 trucks from Iran illegally entered Karabakh again. To prevent this, we already switched to specific action. In other words, our conduct and actions are responsible and based on friendly ties. The first time, we gave a verbal warning, the second time we handed in an official note, and the third time we installed checkpoints – customs, border, police. Thus, we began to control the road leading to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan, after which the entry of trucks into Karabakh was stopped. But let me ask you: was it necessary to bring matters to this point?”

News.Az