Azerbaijani president concludes state visit to Uzbekistan

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has completed his state visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were seen off by Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and other officials.

News.Az