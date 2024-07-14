Azerbaijani president condemns assassination attempt on Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts regarding an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the Republican Party's presidential nominee in this year's election, in the state of Pennsylvania, News.Az reports.

Appaled and shocked by the attack on President Trump. We strongly condemn this act of political violence. We wish President Trump a soonest recovery. — Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz) July 14, 2024

“Appalled and shocked by the attack on President Trump. We strongly condemn this act of political violence. We wish President Trump a soonest recovery,” President Aliyev wrote.Donald Trump was injured in a shooting at an election rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening, an act of political violence that threatens to disrupt an already tumultuous US election race and further deepen the country's polarization.The former president was wounded by gunfire at 6:15 PM, which the US Secret Service said originated from an "elevated position" outside the venue. The shooting resulted in the death of one spectator and injured at least two others.Trump was immediately rushed offstage to his motorcade, with blood visible on his right ear and streaking across his cheek. He pumped his fists and shouted “Fight!” to the crowd before being driven away.

News.Az