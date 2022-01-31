Azerbaijani president congratulates Chinese leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping as his country celebrates the Spring Festival.

“I wish for this holiday that has deep historical roots and vividly signifies your people’s national and moral heritage to bring peace, prosperity and abundance to your country and its people.

The present level and dynamics of the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and China are gratifying. I am confident that through our joint efforts, the mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries in politics, economy, trade, energy, industry and other domains will continue to develop successfully,” the head of state said in his message.

“I wish success to the People’s Republic of China in holding the Beijing Olympic Winter Games and express my firm belief that this international competition will be a grand sporting celebration,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az