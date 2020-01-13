Azerbaijani President congratulates Federal Chancellor of Austria

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to the Federal Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz.

“I cordially congratulate you on the commencement of your tenure as the Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria. I believe the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Austria, and our bilateral and multilateral cooperation will develop and strengthen further in line with the interests of our peoples,” the head of state said in his letter.

President Ilham Aliyev wished Sebastian Kurz strong health, happiness and success in his endeavors.

News.Az

