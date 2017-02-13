Azerbaijani President congratulates Frank-Walter Steinmeier

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Alyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Report informs that the letter says:

“I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the occasion of your election as President of the Federal Republic of Germany.

"We attach great importance to the relationship between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Republic of Germany.

"It is with great pleasure that I emphasize dynamic development of the relations between our countries in bilateral and multilateral formats.

"I am hopeful that we will further make joint efforts to strengthen our friendly ties and successfully continue mutually beneficial cooperation in all the areas.

"I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your state activity for the development of the friendly people of Germany."

News.Az

News.Az