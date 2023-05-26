Azerbaijani president congratulates Georgian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Georgian counterpart Salome Zourabichvili on the occasion of her country’s Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“I cordially congratulate you and convey best wishes on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Independence Day on May 26m,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“It is gratifying to see today’s level of relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia nurturing from the will of our peoples living in the conditions of centuries’ long friendship, good neighborhood and harmony. Mutual support and confidence, close collaboration, and large regional projects we implement jointly are fundamental factors defining our strategic partnership and alliance,” the head of sate said.

“Today, there are good opportunities to further develop our mutually beneficial cooperation and enriching it with new contents, and elevating our partnership to the higher level that would serve to the prosperity of our countries and thriving of our region,” he noted.

“I am confident that we will succeed to further foster traditional friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Georgia, and expand our mutually beneficial interaction both bilaterally and multilaterally by our joint efforts in line with the interests of our peoples.

On such a remarkable holiday, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Georgia,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az