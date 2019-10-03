Azerbaijani president congratulates his S.Korean counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Korea,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“I believe that the development of relations of friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea will continue to serve the benefit of our peoples. On this holiday, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of your country everlasting peace and prosperity.”

News.Az

News.Az